The Good Doctor S04E03 Newbies

The Good Doctor 4x03 "Newbies" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - With several candidates vying for residency at St.

Bonaventure, Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim tasks Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Alex Park with mentoring the top first-year resident contenders.

As their mentees shadow them for the day, Shaun and Park meet with Andrews to discuss a difficult surgery scheduled for a minor.

Later, Shaun inadvertently insults Lea while discussing the pros and cons of the controversial surgery.

And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick seeks out Claire and Lim’s help on a consult on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” Monday, November 16th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.