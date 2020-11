Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:59s - Published 4 minutes ago Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective A COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer is supposedly 9% effective, and it was partially tested at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A COVID-19 VACCINE...TESTED ATCINCINNATI CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL...IS NOW ONE STEPCLOSER TO BEING AVAILABLE TOAMERICANS.PHARMACEUTICALGIANT, PFIZER, NOW SAYS EARLYDATA SHOWS ITS VACCINE IS MORETHAN 90 PERCENTEFFECTIVE.WCPO 9 NEWS ANCHORJULIE O'NEILL JOINS US WITHMORE ON THE NEW HOPE INSLOWING DOWN THIS VIRUS.PFIZER SAYS IT HOPES TO BEABLE TO SEEK EMERGENCY USEAUTHORIZATION FROM THE "FOODAND DRUG ADMINISTRATION"BEFORE THE END OF THE MONTH.THE COMPANY SAYS ITS 90PERCENT EFFECTIVE RATE ISBASED ON EARLY RESEARCH DONEON MORE THAN 43-THOUSANDPEOPLE TAKING PART IN THESTUDY... AND COULD STILLCHANGE.A HUNDRED PATIENTS AT"CINCINNATI CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL ARE PART OF THE TRIAL.ACROSS THE NATION-- MORE THAN43 THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE TAKENPART... SOME GETTING THEVACCINE, OTHERS GETTING APLACEBO.12 YEAR OLDABHINAV...HERE IN THE TRI-STATE...IS ONE OF THOSECHILDREN IN THE TRIAL.HE GETSONE MORE SHOT AS PART OF THISSTUDY ON THURSDAY.42-51 "I got a covid test noseswab and then I got the bloodtest and then I got the shot."BUTTED TO18-27 "That soundsreally cool and I'm happy toknow that I could actually besaving manylives."THE F-D-A ISTHE F-D-A IS ALSO FASTTRACKING ANOTHER POSSIBLECOVID-19 VACCINE FROM NOVA-VAX.IT WILL NOW BEGIN PHASE THREECLINICAL TRIALS BY THE END OFNOVEMBER.MEANTIME, THE F-D-A HAS ALSOGIVEN AN EMERGENCY USEAUTHORIZATION TO ELI LILLY FORA NEW THERAPY...USED TO TREATMILD AND MODERATE CASES OF THEVIRUS.THIS IS THE FIRSTMONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMENTCLEARED FOR USE AGAINST THECORONAVIRUS. IT HELPS TOKICK-START THE BODY'S IMMUNERESPONSE.