Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume



The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl.

