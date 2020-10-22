Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU.
Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process".
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.
The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
Employment minister, Mims Davies, has said there is a 'glimmer of positivity' for jobs as vacancies numbers increase in certain sectors. Davies' comments come as UK unemployment rose to 4.8% from 4%.
Shadow Business Secretary, Ed Miliband has called on the government for a £30bn green jobs investment as the unemployment rate jumps to 4.8%.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock lays out the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine. Mr Hancock's comments come as Pfizer announces vaccine breakthrough.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress'