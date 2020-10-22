Global  
 

Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

Video Credit: ODN
Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has departed trade talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost.

Report by Browna.

Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU.

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches

 Michel Barnier revealed that "very serious divergences" remain after two weeks of intensive Brexit discussions with his UK counterpart David Frost, who insisted..
Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process".

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London. The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon.

Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.

Brexit briefing: 51 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 51 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

John Major: Brexit set to be 'more brutal than anyone expected'

 The UK will be worse off from 2021 due to the government's inflexibility, the ex-PM says.
UK government suffers Lords defeat over Brexit bill

 Peers vote overwhelmingly to remove a section that would allow ministers to break international law.
Amazon: EU charges tech giant with breaking competition rules

 The EU says the platform is using data on its third-party sellers to gain an unfair advantage.
Amazon accused of EU antitrust violation over Marketplace data

The EU is accusing Amazon of misusing the data it collects from third-party sellers on its platform, European..
Mims Davies: There's a 'glimmer of positivity' for jobs [Video]

Mims Davies: There's a 'glimmer of positivity' for jobs

Employment minister, Mims Davies, has said there is a 'glimmer of positivity' for jobs as vacancies numbers increase in certain sectors. Davies' comments come as UK unemployment rose to 4.8% from 4%.

Ed Miliband calls for £30bn green jobs investment [Video]

Ed Miliband calls for £30bn green jobs investment

Shadow Business Secretary, Ed Miliband has called on the government for a £30bn green jobs investment as the unemployment rate jumps to 4.8%.

Hancock: We have a huge vaccine roll out plan [Video]

Hancock: We have a huge vaccine roll out plan

Health Secretary Matt Hancock lays out the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine. Mr Hancock's comments come as Pfizer announces vaccine breakthrough.

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches

Michel Barnier revealed that "very serious divergences" remain after two weeks of intensive Brexit discussions with his UK counterpart David Frost.
‘Very serious’ gaps remain between UK and EU positions in trade talks

Michel Barnier has said "very serious divergences" remain between the European Union and UK as trade talks continue.
Brexit briefing: 60 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 60 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit briefing: 61 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 61 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress'.

