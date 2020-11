Republicans Stand Strong In Defense Of President Trump, Who Refuses To Concede CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:18s - Published Republicans Stand Strong In Defense Of President Trump, Who Refuses To Concede In Washington, Republicans are standing strong in their defense of President Trump, who refuses to concede the election, while at the Supreme Court, the Trump administration argued to strike down Obamacare; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. 0

