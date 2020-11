Active COVID cases dip below 5 lakh mark in India

With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,36,012.

With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571.

Total active cases now stand at 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hrs.

A total of 12,07,69,151 samples tested for COVID19 up to 10th November - of these 11,53,294 samples were tested on Nov 10.