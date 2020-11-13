With 29.1k new cases, India observes significant dip in COVID-19 tally

India's COVID-19 tally reached to 88,45,127 on November 16. The spike of 30,548 new cases and 435 deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 82,49,579 with 43,851 new discharges in the last 24 hours. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,61,706 samples were tested for coronavirus on November 15.
With 41,100 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases reached 88,14,579 on November 15. The total number of active cases stood at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours. With 447 new deaths, country's toll mounts at 1,29,635. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 14th Nov, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday.
State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today that Delhi will not be put under another lockdown in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 since it has already peaked out, dismissing all speculation...
Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health..
