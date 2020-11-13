Global  
 

With 29.1k new cases, India observes significant dip in COVID-19 tally

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 88.74 lakh mark on November 17.

The country has observed significant dip in the tally of new cases and spike of 29,164 new cases and 449 deaths were reported in last 24 hrs.

Currently, there are 4.53 lakh active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8.44 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus on Nov 16.


