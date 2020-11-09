Thanksgiving COVID-19 Guidelines

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 50 seconds ago

Thanksgiving and social gatherings go hand in hand, and with Coronavirus cases on the rise across the country, state leaders are urging the public to take a limited approach to the holiday this year.

Than many of us are use to.

Covid-19 gives local leaders no other choice but to force holiday plans to downsize.

Tri-staters also being told to be cautious of traveling out of state .

44news reporter valerie lyons is live tonight ---- as another holiday comes face to face with an urgent covid-19 warning earlier today -- governor andy beshear actually pointed to the recent thanksgiving celebrated last month by canadians -- which led to a spike in cases across their country.

Thanksgiving -- it's a holiday defined by social gatherings -- but as the pandemic continues it's deadly spread -- "for those that you may think that you may only have 5, 10 thanksgivings left with, if we're not careful this year, you might not have more than one."

State leaders fearing the worst -- "we are seeing spread and we are seeing the resulting loss happening more at these family and social gatherings more than anywhere else right now."

Governor andy beshear -- now urging kentuckians to stay home this year -- stressing that traveling increases the chance of getting -- and spreading -- the virus.

Families should limit their celebrations to only those in their household -- wear face masks when not eating or drinking -- and avoid large gatherings altogether.

And this limited approach -- extending beyond the commonwealth -- with many already gearing for a different looking holiday.

"we have a lot of to- go orders for thanksgiving."

Renee jimenez owns a diner in newburgh indiana -- they've offered thanksgiving meals for years -- but this year -- there's more demand than ever -- "i actually see a rise in it.

I lot of people have been messaging me on facebook or calling here for their order."

And ordering out this year might be one of the safest methods this year -- avoiding the typical timely and -- crowded -- dinner preparations.

The kentucky department of health says with the vaccine on the horizon -- getting back to normal may soon be possible -- we just need to stay the course this thanksgiving.

In henderson -- vl44news.

Covid-19 ---- now leaving