Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case.
He was arrested on November 4 by
Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who were found dead in May 2018.
A magistrate had sent Goswami and 2 others to judicial custody till November 18.
The Supreme Court expressed concern over state governments targeting individuals over their ideology or opinion.
