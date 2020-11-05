Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case.

He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who were found dead in May 2018.

A magistrate had sent Goswami and 2 others to judicial custody till November 18.

The Supreme Court expressed concern over state governments targeting individuals over their ideology or opinion.

Watch the full video for more.


Verdict on cops' plea for Goswami's police custody to come on Thursday

 A sessions court in Alibaug on Tuesday concluded hearing of a revision plea filed by the police for custody of Republic TV's Arnab Goswami and two others..
IndiaTimes

Republic TV's distribution head arrested

 The Mumbai police's crime branch probing the TRP manipulation scam on Tuesday arrested Ghanshyam Dilipkumar Singh (44), the distribution head of Republic TV,..
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court hears case for scrapping Obamacare [Video]

Supreme Court hears case for scrapping Obamacare

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Challenges to the Affordable Care Act could fail for 3rd time, despite conservative majority on the Supreme Court

 The Supreme Court heard arguments on the Affordable Care Act for a third time on Monday. Challenges to President Obama's landmark legislation previously failed..
CBS News

Supreme Court may uphold Affordable Care Act in latest challenge

 Republicans are hoping the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will end the Affordable Care Act once and for all, but it appears that former President..
CBS News

Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test [Video]

Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT

Credit: Reuters - Sports
MSRTC bus conductor commits suicide over pending salary [Video]

MSRTC bus conductor commits suicide over pending salary

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor allegedly died by suicide in Jalgaon over erratic disbursement of salary. The family claimed that he didn't get his salary properly and accused Thackery government for his death. Maharashtra Transport Minister, Anil Parab assured the employees of paying them one month's salary on November 09. Anil Parab said, "State Transport employees with pending salaries to be paid one month's salary today. Before Diwali, they will get two month's salary. They need not be disheartened and take extreme steps like suicide. Economic condition is bad now but we will find a way."

Credit: ANI

One may not like Arnab's ideology but if HCs don't give bail we have to send message: Supreme Court

Holding that the Bombay High Court was incorrect in not granting bail, the Supreme Court on Wednesday...
Mid-Day - Published

Bombay High Court to pronounce order on Arnab Goswami's bail plea on Monday

The Bombay High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the interim bail application filed by...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes


Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami fails to get interim bail in abetment to suicide case

A Bombay High Court division bench said that "no case was made out in the present matter for the...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •HinduMid-DayIndiaTimes



SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News [Video]

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News

The SC on Wednesday granetd bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer. The top court held a special session to hear the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates [Video]

Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates

The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published
Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates [Video]

Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates

Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:54Published