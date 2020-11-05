Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case.

He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who were found dead in May 2018.

A magistrate had sent Goswami and 2 others to judicial custody till November 18.

The Supreme Court expressed concern over state governments targeting individuals over their ideology or opinion.

