American Legion Post 351 Celebrates Veterans Day with Free Breakfast

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

Breakfast later for our area veterans... marisa?

Good morning tommy and lauren.

I am here at the elberfeld american legion post 351 -- and they just kicked off their annual festivities with some cannon fire.

And joining me now is post commander kurt pfeiffer.

Now kurt, i know you have about 180 members here.

Tell our viewers a little more about the post?

And i understand you've had to cancel some other events this year due to the coronavirus.

I was just curious --- what does it mean to you to celebrate still today.

Thanks so much.

They are also hosting a free breakfast for veterans here all morning.

And make sure to stay tuned in as we talk with more vets.

Reporting live in elberfeld marisa patwa 44news good morning tommy and lauren.

I am here at the elberfeld american legion post 351 -- and they just kicked off their annual festivities with some cannon fire.

And joining me now is post commander kurt pfeiffer.

Now kurt, i know you have about 180 members here.

Tell our viewers a little more about the post?

And i understand you've had to cancel some other events this year due to the coronavirus.

I was just curious --- what does it mean to you to celebrate still today.

Thanks so much.

They are also hosting a free breakfast for veterans here all morning.

And make sure to stay tuned in as we talk with more vets.

Reporting live in elberfeld marisa patwa 44news an eagle scout in evansville