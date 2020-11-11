Global  
 

CDC Now Says Masks Prevent Spreading, Catching COVID-19

CDC Now Says Masks Prevent Spreading, Catching COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its official guidance on masks.


The CDC issued new advice saying cloth masks protect the wearer from COVID-19 infection. It's not that simple.

In a shift, the CDC now says face masks perform 2 functions: keeping viruses from spreading, and...
CDC issues new guidance on face masks and holiday plans as COVID cases soar

The CDC is encouraging Americans to celebrate Thanksgiving at home instead of traveling this year as...
Wear Masks To Protect Yourself From The Coronavirus, Not Only Others, CDC Stresses

The public health agency had previously emphasized that masks protect other people from viruses you...
