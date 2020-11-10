Chhath Puja: Devotees getting Ganga water at doorstep for performing rituals in Patna

Chhath Puja started on November 18. This is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today, people observe 'Nahai Khai' which is the first day of the festival. On first day of Chhath Puja, people cook 'satvik' food and serve it to deity as 'bhog'. The celebration will conclude with married women offering 'argha' to Sun God in the morning.
A day after Jharkhand government issued an order to not permit Chhath Puja in water bodies amid COVID-19, on November 17 issued new guidelines. As per new guidelines, people now can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks and ponds while following all COVID19 protocols, informed state Chief Minister Hemant Soren while speaking to media persons. He said, "It has been decided that Chhath Puja can be celebrated at river banks and ponds while following all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Members of BJP Purvanchal Morcha took out a protest march to the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The members of Purvanchal Morcha protested over Delhi government's decision to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government has banned community celebrations of Chhath Puja on river banks, ghats and temples amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Migratory Siberian birds in large numbers flocked to UP's Varanasi. The mesmerizing view attracted birdwatchers on banks of river Ganga. The birds migrate to countries with suitable weather conditions during harsh winters. "The view is really good," said a local.
Family members of a girl put her body on road at Kargil Chowk, Patna and protested on November 15 demanding arrest of 2 accused, who allegedly burnt the 20-year-old girl. After assurance of the police, family members performed her funeral. The girl was allegedly burnt to death in Vaishali district after she objected to the harassment on October 30. After struggling for two weeks the girl was succumbed to her injuries.
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived at party office in Patna on Nov 16. He will the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term after NDA won majority in closely-fought legislative assembly elections in Bihar.
Devotees thronged to Dwarkadhish Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Govardhan Puja on November 15. Temple priests performed the rituals to the deity. Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja,..
Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday...
