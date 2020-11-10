Global  
 

Chhath Puja: Devotees getting Ganga water at doorstep for performing rituals in Patna

The four-day long festival, Chhath Puja has started from November 18 amid COVID-19 scare.

Patna administration has taken many steps to prevent the spread of the dreadful virus.

Patna administration is distributing Ganga water among the devotees for performing rituals and preparing 'prasad'.

Each household can take 1 litre of Ganga water.

Several water tanks are stationed in different locations for the devotees.

This step by the district administration is being taken to avoid gathering at ghats.

Chhath festival begins today with 'nahai-khai'.


