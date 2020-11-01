Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London , afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

London cabbies are said to be earning "starvation wages", at around a quarter of normal levels.

Sony’s PS5 marketing stunt. | Sony UK Sony has taken over Oxford Circus Tube station in London to mark the launch of the PS5 in the UK. The..

The U.N. said more than 27,000 people have fled Ethiopia into neighboring Sudan as fighting continues in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Also, Iran's government issued..

Former champion Alexander Zverev boosts his ATP Finals hopes with victory over Diego Schwartzman in London.

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of “still making thesame mistakes” eight months into the pandemic. However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government’s actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will not have the party's whip restored, his successor Sir Keir...

Labour has suspended a group of members from one of its constituency parties after it passed a motion...

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to withhold the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn after a disciplinary...