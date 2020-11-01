Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of “still making thesame mistakes” eight months into the pandemic. However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government’s actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn