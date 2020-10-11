Global  
 

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division

Barack Obama has said it will take more than one election to reverse a cultureof “crazy conspiracy theories” in US politics.

The former president, 59, saidthe nation was more divided today than it was when he was elected to the WhiteHouse in 2008.

Mr Obama talks to David Olusoga on Wednesday November 18 at7.30pm on BBC One.


