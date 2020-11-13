CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving

The CDC is recommending against any travel, no matter how limited, for Thanksgiving this year.

On Thursday Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager said the CDC is "alarmed" by the spiking infection rates.

Walke and the CDC announced a new COVID-19 guidance would be released today.

Many areas of the country are dealing with unprecedented case numbers and deaths.

The virus often spreads quietly from people who show no symptoms. It has killed more than 250,000 people across the US so far.