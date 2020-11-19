Global  
 

Pompeo: Disputed Golan Heights ‘part of’ Israel

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:19s - Published
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and the Golan Heights on Thursday, in a departure from decades of U.S. policy.

His actions were seen as a parting shot by the pro-Israel Trump administration.

Gavino Garay reports.


