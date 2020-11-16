Medford church keeps its doors open, despite Governor Brown's restrictions

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 4 minutes ago

Bethel Church at Vista Pointe in Medford is keeping its doors open, despite restrictions from Governor Kate Brown's statewide two-week "freeze."

The measures call for churches to limit worship services to 25 people indoors, and 50 outdoors.

Newswatch 12's jayda mcclendon joins us live from the church.

Jayda, why is bethel going against the rules?

Brett, pastor tim olson told me the church board voted to keep their doors completely open because they're concerned about people's well-being, and want everyone to have access to indoor worship services.

The church has around 500 members.

Olson says about half of them are choosing to watch online.

He says they'll probably be over the 25-person limit indoors, but no more than 100.

Olson says 25 people in their sanctuary is less than five percent of their building capacity.

Since stores can operate at seventy-five percent occupancy, olson says churches are being discriminated against.

He says the board's decision to resume services wasn't an easy one, but people need to worship and pray together in-person.

"because people are so isolated, a lot of people feel really lonely.

They feel anxious.

Depression we know is on the rise.

Um, addictions are on the rise.

Suicides are on the rise."

Olson says they haven't seen anyone who's gotten covid-19 at bethel.

He says all regular covid-19 safety measures are still in effect at the church.

This includes the video feed option in their chapel, which olson says allows for more physical distancing.

