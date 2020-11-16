British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows

A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data.

The large scale trial is both a triumph and a disappointment, after other groups had better results.

It's third drugmaker to report such results in two weeks. AstraZeneca developed its vaccine along with Oxford University.

