Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial atthe University of Oxford, praised the data from the trial, suggesting that itcould have an impact on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through.
His comments come as a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing the virus.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's health condition is in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma confirmed the news. "Today we've evaluated him. He's very very critical. We'd planned for a dialysis procedure but won't do it today. His condition has deteriorated from what it was yesterday," said Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar..
The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers in India by February 2021 and for the general-pubic by April next year at a cost of Rs 1000 for 2 doses. Meanwhile, this is what..