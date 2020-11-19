Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19

Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial atthe University of Oxford, praised the data from the trial, suggesting that itcould have an impact on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrew Pollard (biologist) British immunologist vaccinologist


University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Ashworth: Government needs plan to rollout Covid vaccine [Video]

Ashworth: Government needs plan to rollout Covid vaccine

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through. His comments come as a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing the virus. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective [Video]

Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective

The vaccine was 90% effective if administered at a half dose and then at a full dose and 62% effective if administered in two full doses.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:34Published

Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4..
The Verge

Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

 AstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.The results..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Former Assam CM Gogoi's health condition 'very critical': Gauhati Hospital [Video]

Former Assam CM Gogoi's health condition 'very critical': Gauhati Hospital

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's health condition is in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma confirmed the news. "Today we've evaluated him. He's very very critical. We'd planned for a dialysis procedure but won't do it today. His condition has deteriorated from what it was yesterday," said Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows [Video]

British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows

A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective

The coronavirus candidate vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is 70.4% effective.
euronews - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


AstraZeneca, Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Up to 90% Effective in Late-Stage Trials

The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca was found to be as...
Upworthy - Published

Oxford vaccine news offers hope as COVID-19 spikes prompt school closures and business restrictions

New York City public schools are closed after the city reached a 3% positivity rate in coronavirus...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020

Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:07Published
Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News

The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers in India by February 2021 and for the general-pubic by April next year at a cost of Rs 1000 for 2 doses. Meanwhile, this is what..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
Oxford Vaccine Shows Promise [Video]

Oxford Vaccine Shows Promise

AstraZenaca said its Covid-19 vaccine, developed at Oxford University, is safe. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:50Published