The onscreen lives of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and will no doubt be raised onmany more occasions in the future, but the loss of the masterful Argentinaforward aged just 60 has only intensified his claim to the throne.
Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona. His coffin has been laying in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.
Diego Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ shirt from the notorious Argentina v England1986 World Cup game is on show at the National Football Museum in Manchester.It was loaned to them for exhibitions in 2003 by former England midfielderSteve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after the quarter-final inMexico City 34 years ago.
Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise. Diego Maradona had also visited the 'football-crazy' city for a charity match. Football fans expressed their admiration for Maradona. Diego Maradona died of heart attack at the age of 60 on Nov 25.
Argentines gathered at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Thursday, where the casket of football icon Diego Maradona lay in state, draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.
