PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 visited Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to review the COVID-19 vaccine development.

Earlier in the day, PM also visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D.

PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune to review vaccine development and manufacturing process.


