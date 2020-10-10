Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response.

Tehran blames Israel for the attack.

David Doyle reports.

Iran held a ceremony to mourn prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Sunday (November 29) days after his killing which Tehran blames on Israel.

Fakhrizadeh, long suspected by Western and Israeli governments of masterminding a secret nuclear weapons program, was ambushed on a highway near Tehran on Friday (November 27) and gunned down in his car.

Kamal Kharrazi, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, said in a statement on Sunday that those responsible would receive a "calculated and decisive answer" while one hardline Iranian newspaper called for an attack on the port city Haifa if an Israeli role is proven.

Iran has in the past accused Israel of killing several nuclear scientists since 2010.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has declined to comment.

But Iran's rulers are aware of the daunting military and political difficulties in attacking Israel not least that it would complicate the easing of hostilities with the United States.

Iran has gradually been breaching a 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers since President Donald Trump withdrew the US.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to return the US to the deal if Iran resumes compliance.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Iranian physicist

Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist [Video]

Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Iranian president accuses Israel of assassinating high-ranking nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

UN calls for restraint after Iranian scientist assassinated

 The United Nations has urged for restraint after the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran on Friday. While the body said it..
WorldNews

Brazen killings expose Iran’s vulnerabilities as it struggles to respond

 Written by David D. Kirkpatrick, Ronen Bergman and Farnaz Fassihi The raid alone was brazen enough. A team of Israeli commandos with high-powered torches blasted..
WorldNews

Iran vows vengeance after assassination of top nuclear scientist

 On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister..
CBS News

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Dehumanising: Israeli groups’ verdict on military invasions of Palestinian homes

 A damning report by three Israeli human rights groups has condemned the military’s widespread practice of entering Palestinian homes in the occupied..
WorldNews

Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist, blamed on Israel

 Iran's supreme leader has demanded the "definitive punishment" of those behind the killing of a scientist who led Tehran's disbanded military nuclear programme...
New Zealand Herald

Supreme leader

Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade

Kim Jong-un has revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party. The Supreme Leader warned that his country would “fully mobilise” its nuclear force if threatened. Addressing the crowds at the parade, Kim also praised North Korean citizens for their efforts against the spread of Covid-19, claiming the country recorded zero cases. This comes as the secretive communist nation is facing its worst economic crisis in 10 years. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published

Kamal Kharazi Kamal Kharazi


Haifa Haifa City in Israel

Once unthinkable, cargo from Dubai arrives in Haifa [Video]

Once unthinkable, cargo from Dubai arrives in Haifa

One of the first cargo ships to arrive from the UAE to Israel docked in Haifa's port on Monday. Eight containers filled with electronics, cleaning supplies, iron and firefighting equipment were unloaded off the MSC Paris.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Tehran Tehran Capital and the largest city of Iran

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran [Video]

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Iranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an ‘act of state terror’ and links Israel to the attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

Was scientist’s killing the opening shot of a Trump-led war on Iran?

 The assassination on Friday of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist has heightened suspicions t hat Donald Trump, in cahoots with hardline Israeli and Saudi..
WorldNews

Iran accuses Israel, promises revenge for killing of top nuclear scientist

 Iran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump's war on immigration takes on political overtone at Supreme Court

 The president is seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from census calculations used to apportion House seats, electoral votes and federal funds.
USATODAY.com

Make America incompetent again? Trump wants to ruin our merit-based federal jobs system.

 Trump wants to bring back a corrupt system of political patronage. Congress and Joe Biden must undo this attack on the capability of our government.
USATODAY.com

Biden has white men to thank for putting him in the White House

 While Trump made surprising gains in other demographics, Biden made unexpected gains among white male voters in the election. Here is how he keeps them.
USATODAY.com

All the memoirs penned by former US First Ladies: from 'Becoming' to 'What Happened'

 She hasn’t left the White House just yet, but rumour has it that First Lady Melania Trump may have plans to pen a tell-all memoir about her time in Washington,..
WorldNews

Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

Israeli leader reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia and met with crown prince

 Israeli news outlets reported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. If the reports are..
CBS News

Israel's Netanyahu reportedly met with Saudi crown prince in historic first

 Top leaders from Israel and Saudi Arabia reportedly held their first-ever meeting in secret over the weekend. Israeli media first reported the meeting but Saudi..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist Killed in Attack, State Media Say

The scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was seen as the force behind Iran’s nuclear weapons program....
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNPRKhaleej Times


'We will descend like lightning': Iran's warning after nuclear scientist's assassination

Iran will avenge the death of an assassinated nuclear scientist "like lightning", an adviser to the...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •NPRKhaleej Times


Iran: President Rouhani accuses 'Israeli mercenaries' of scientist assassination

The killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, could increase tension between...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing [Video]

Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on Friday

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:35Published
Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated | Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? | Oneindia News [Video]

Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated | Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? | Oneindia News

Iran's top nuclear scientist was assassinated near Tehran on Friday in an ambush. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's car was fired upon by gunmen and he died at a hospital later. Fakhrizadeh is believed by the West..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated [Video]

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published