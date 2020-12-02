Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Salvation Army Angel Tree Still Needs Helpers

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Salvation Army Angel Tree Still Needs Helpers

Salvation Army Angel Tree Still Needs Helpers

The Angel Tree still needs help after seeing a 41% increase in needs from last year.

The salvation army is doing one big final push for angel tree to make sure every child and senior citizen in need gets a present this year.

Covid's impact is being felt throughout the world, and major mark smith with the salvation army says the angel tree is no exception.

He says there are more than five thousand angels this year after a 41 percent increase in angel requests compared to last year.

Smith says there are still children left who need adopting, and he hopes people get to experience the joy of giving back.

It's always more pleasant to be able to provide for somebody else then for somebody to give to you.

I've always believe that and found that to be true to be able to recognize that you've been blessed and you want to pass that on to someone else it's a beautiful thing.

Smith adds the red kettle money drive is also down due to a decrease in people being out.

If you'd like to adopt an angel, or donate to our red kettle, go to wdef dot com, slash, salvation army.

=== here's patrick with a firs




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Salvation Army donates hundreds of toys to Fort Wayne children in need [Video]

Salvation Army donates hundreds of toys to Fort Wayne children in need

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is supporting local families in need. They're giving away toys, food and clothing to hundreds of children who wouldn't normally receive them.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Angel Tree gifts stolen in Vicksburg break-in [Video]

Angel Tree gifts stolen in Vicksburg break-in

Someone, possibly with a heart two sizes too small, broke into the Salvation Army Angel Tree location in Vicksburg.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:22Published
Angel Tree and Kettles | Morning Blend [Video]

Angel Tree and Kettles | Morning Blend

Major Chris Flanagan joins us to chat about Angel Tree and Kettles in St Pete

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 04:32Published