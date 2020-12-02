Salvation Army Angel Tree Still Needs Helpers

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 weeks ago

The Angel Tree still needs help after seeing a 41% increase in needs from last year.

The salvation army is doing one big final push for angel tree to make sure every child and senior citizen in need gets a present this year.

Covid's impact is being felt throughout the world, and major mark smith with the salvation army says the angel tree is no exception.

He says there are more than five thousand angels this year after a 41 percent increase in angel requests compared to last year.

Smith says there are still children left who need adopting, and he hopes people get to experience the joy of giving back.

It's always more pleasant to be able to provide for somebody else then for somebody to give to you.

I've always believe that and found that to be true to be able to recognize that you've been blessed and you want to pass that on to someone else it's a beautiful thing.

Smith adds the red kettle money drive is also down due to a decrease in people being out.

If you'd like to adopt an angel, or donate to our red kettle, go to wdef dot com, slash, salvation army.

