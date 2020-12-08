Global  
 

There are only two days left to participate in the Angel Tree drive for the Salvation Army.

There are only two days left to participate in the angel tree drive for the salvation army.

This year, spokesperson timothy smith says the needs doubled due to the pandemic.

Smith says with over 400 of families still waiting for those boxes of toys, they are calling on all the angels of northeast indiana to help.one local mortgage company answered that call and went exceedingly and abundantly above what smith was expecting.

If you would like more information on how you can sponsor a child, you can log onto




