Who will be first in line for Covid vaccine?

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:38s - Published
As the UK becomes the first country in the world to approve mass use of a Covid vaccine for over-16s, the BBC's Laura Foster explains which high-risk groups will receive it first.


