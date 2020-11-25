Who will be first in line for Covid vaccine?
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:38s - Published
4 minutes ago
Who will be first in line for Covid vaccine?
As the UK becomes the first country in the world to approve mass use of a Covid vaccine for over-16s, the BBC's Laura Foster explains which high-risk groups will receive it first.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Advisers to the CDC officially voted Tuesday to recommend that health care workers and long-term care...
CBS 2 - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
USATODAY.com • CBS News
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Dec 2, 2020 / 09:30 am (CNA).- A federal health advisory committee...
CNA - Published
22 hours ago Also reported by •
Newsy
The US federal government plans to send 6.4 million doses of, the pharmaceutical company, Pfizer's...
HNGN - Published
1 week ago
Related videos from verified sources