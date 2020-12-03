Global  
 

Warner Bros. to Release Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max at Same Time

Warner Bros. to Release Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max at Same Time
Whoa: Warner Bros. is going all-in on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. to release every 2021 movie on HBO Max at same time as theaters

'Dune,' 'Matrix 4,' 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Mortal Kombat'... Warner Bros. is going all-in on HBO Max.
