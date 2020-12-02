Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:06s - Published
Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2020

Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2020

Seriously, things were already crappy before these video games came about!

For this list, we’re looking at the games that made 2020 a worse year than it already was.

Seriously, things were already crappy before these video games came about!

For this list, we’re looking at the games that made 2020 a worse year than it already was.

Our countdown includes WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Fast & Furious Crossroads, Warcraft III: Reforged and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrity appearances in video games [Video]

Celebrity appearances in video games

You may see a familiar face in these video games

Credit: In The Know Gaming     Duration: 01:53Published
Top 10 Things You Should NEVER Do in Among Us [Video]

Top 10 Things You Should NEVER Do in Among Us

No other game has taken the gaming world by storm like this in 2020! For this list, we’ll be going over some major don’ts when playing “Among Us.”

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:04Published
Teen relearns how to swim after losing eyesight [Video]

Teen relearns how to swim after losing eyesight

16-year-old Anastasia Pagonis had to relearn how to swim after losing her vision. Now she's on Team USA, training for the 2021 Paralympics.

Credit: USA Today Kind (Domestic)     Duration: 01:08Published