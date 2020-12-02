Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2020
Seriously, things were already crappy before these video games came about!
For this list, we’re looking at the games that made 2020 a worse year than it already was.
Our countdown includes WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Fast & Furious Crossroads, Warcraft III: Reforged and more!