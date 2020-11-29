Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna Says COVID Vaccine Could Create Immunity For At Least Three Months

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Moderna Says COVID Vaccine Could Create Immunity For At Least Three Months

Moderna Says COVID Vaccine Could Create Immunity For At Least Three Months

Moderna reports COVID vaccine trial participants still have elevated antibodies three months after their booster vaccination.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK secures 2 m more doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine

Britain has secured two million doses of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, to be available in...
IndiaTimes - Published

Moderna expected to see US$10-15bn from COVID-19 vaccine sales, says Morgan Stanley

Investors in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) are expecting the COVID-19 vaccine to bring in US$10-15bn...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


Stock Alert: Moderna Jumps 16% As Covid Vaccine 94.1% Effective; To Apply For Emergency Use

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) are rising more than 16% Monday morning after the company said it is...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsTechCrunch



Related videos from verified sources

Up To Speed: All The Covid Updates You Need In One Place [Video]

Up To Speed: All The Covid Updates You Need In One Place

Dr. Oz tells you what you need to know about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being delivered across the country.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:46Published
Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments [Video]

Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:19Published
'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi [Video]

'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:11Published