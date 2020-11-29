Moderna Says COVID Vaccine Could Create Immunity For At Least Three Months
Moderna reports COVID vaccine trial participants still have elevated antibodies three months after their booster vaccination.
Up To Speed: All The Covid Updates You Need In One PlaceDr. Oz tells you what you need to know about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being delivered across the country.
Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine commentsTop U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith..
'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers,..