J and K DDC polls: Over 50% turnout recorded in third phase

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:25s - Published
State election commissioner K K Sharma on December informed turnout of third phase of DDC election in which 16 constituencies in Kashmir and 17 constituencies in Jammu went to polls.

The polling percentage overall in the Union territory in phase 3 was 50.53 per cent which is greater than phase 2 which was 49.per cent.


