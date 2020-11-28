J and K DDC polls: Over 50% turnout recorded in third phase

In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party, was rushed to a hospital. Doctors later said he suffered a bullet injury and his condition was stable. National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, praying for the victim's survival, and criticising forces 'inimical' to peace in the region. The Union Territory's first DDC election is being held in 8 phases under a massive security cover. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published
People who came from Pakistan as refugees celebrated after casting votes in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on December 04. They danced to celebrate the occasion with great pomp and show. Pakistan refugees have voted for the first time in over 70 years in local body polls. President of West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee, Labha Ram Gandhi said, "This is first time in 72 years that we're voting in local body polls. We're happy to participate in democratic process." According to J-K Election Commission, 37.17 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11 AM. The last phase of voting for DDC is on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.
Voting is underway for the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Bassi Khurd Village of Jammu. West Pakistani refugees, who did not have voting rights earlier due to Article 370 and Article 35A are now voting for the first time in DDC elections. They were seen standing in queue at a polling booth in Jammu on December 01, waiting for their turn to cast their votes. DDC elections will be held in eight phases and will go on till December 19.
Jammu and Kashmir Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner TK Bhat on November 28 said arrangements have been made in Jammu to facilitate voting by migrants and displaced people for District Development Council elections. He said, "We have made arrangements in Jammu to facilitate voting by migrants and displaced people for District Development Council elections. We have deployed SRTC buses at 14 different locations."
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt normal democratic..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:03Published