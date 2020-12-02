Global  
 

60% Of Americans Would Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published
A November survey found 60% of American adult respondents said they are willing to get vaccinated.

That is if a "vaccine to prevent COVID-19 were available today" says Business Insider.

Many agreed the research and development process will yield a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Confidence in the coronavirus vaccine rose from 65% to 75% between September and November.

Even so, 39% of respondents said they would not get a coronavirus vaccine.


Biden says he would not make coronavirus vaccine mandatory

 With Friday's latest jobs report revealing more signs of a slowing economy, President-elect Joe Biden said there is no time to lose and urged President Trump and..
Americans Voted in Huge Numbers. Is That the Future of Elections?

 Almost 160 million people voted this year, as new options made necessary by the pandemic removed many of the traditional barriers to casting ballots.
Sanders opposes bipartisan COVID-19 relief deal, calling it 'not acceptable' as it lacks payments for Americans

 Sen. Bernie Sanders objected to giving "legal immunity to corporations", as well as the exclusion of another round of $1,200 checks for Americans.
COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said that he didn't think that it should be mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available, but said he will ask Americans to commit to wearing masks for 100 days when he is president to slow the spread of the virus.

12/5: CBS This Morning Saturday

 COVID-19 surpasses heart disease as leading cause of death in U.S. this week; Chef Douglass Williams discusses his culinary inspirations, living his "dream"..
COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

Scientists raise concerns after Russia gives go-ahead before full trials to test safety, efficacy have been completed.

Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary

Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary

Indian Army's Konark Corps organised 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on 1971 India-Pakistan war on 50th anniversary. Participants will cycle till Longewala, a town in Rajasthan and will cover around 1,971 km. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Konark Corps, Lt Gen Anil Puri said, "We'll meet war veterans and spread COVID awareness among locals."

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19. Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. Vij tweeted, "I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona." The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the third phase of the trial. He volunteered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech with ICMR. Bharat Biotech said phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people. Watch the full video for more.

Will COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory for Americans? Here's what US President-elect Joe Biden has to say

US President-elec Joe Biden has stated that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be forced on Americans. He...
Scientist Moncef Slaoui Wants a Safe and Effective COVID-19 Vaccine To Immunize 100 Million Americans in 2021

Scientist Moncef Slaoui Wants a Safe and Effective COVID-19 Vaccine To Immunize 100 Million Americans in 2021 After months of waiting, getting a COVID-19 vaccine is now possible. Scientist and Operation Warp...
Who, when and how? A look at the UK's vaccination rollout

LONDON (AP) — British regulators have become the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by...
Activists say communities of color should get priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Activists say communities of color should get priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Leaders in the African-American and LatinX communities called on officials to prioritize communities of color once a COVID-19 vaccine is available for distribution.

Letitia Wright Receives Backlash After Sharing Anti-Vaccination Video

Letitia Wright Receives Backlash After Sharing Anti-Vaccination Video

Letitia Wright Receives Backlash After Sharing Anti-Vaccination Video. On Dec. 3, Wright took to Twitter to post a video that makes unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19 vaccines. I'm just concerned..

Some Black Americans concerned over COVID-19 vaccine

Some Black Americans concerned over COVID-19 vaccine

Some Black Americans are concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine after a dark U.S. history of being unwilfully tested for earlier vaccines.

