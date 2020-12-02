60% Of Americans Would Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said that he didn't think that it should be mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available, but said he will ask Americans to commit to wearing masks for 100 days when he is president to slow the spread of the virus.
Indian Army's Konark Corps organised 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on 1971 India-Pakistan war on 50th anniversary. Participants will cycle till Longewala, a town in Rajasthan and will cover around 1,971 km. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Konark Corps, Lt Gen Anil Puri said, "We'll meet war veterans and spread COVID awareness among locals."
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19. Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.” The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the third phase of the trial. He volunteered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech with ICMR. Bharat Biotech said phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people. Watch the full video for more.
