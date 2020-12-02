60% Of Americans Would Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

A November survey found 60% of American adult respondents said they are willing to get vaccinated.

That is if a "vaccine to prevent COVID-19 were available today" says Business Insider.

Many agreed the research and development process will yield a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Confidence in the coronavirus vaccine rose from 65% to 75% between September and November.

Even so, 39% of respondents said they would not get a coronavirus vaccine.