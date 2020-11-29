Congress wholeheartedly support 'Bharat Bandh' initiated by farmers: Surjewala

Ahead of Bharat Bandh on December 08, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party wholeheartedly support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers and stands united with farmers and their struggles.

He said, "Congress stands united with farmers and their struggles.

We'll wholeheartedly support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers.

All our district units instructed already to have dharnas and demonstrations in support of farmers."