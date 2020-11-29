Congress wholeheartedly support 'Bharat Bandh' initiated by farmers: Surjewala
Ahead of Bharat Bandh on December 08, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party wholeheartedly support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers and stands united with farmers and their struggles.
He said, "Congress stands united with farmers and their struggles.
We'll wholeheartedly support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers.
All our district units instructed already to have dharnas and demonstrations in support of farmers."
A day after assuring agitating farmers that the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he never called the farmers' protest politically motivated and neither was he calling it now. "I never called the farmers' protest politically motivated; neither am I calling it now," Shah said. "In a democracy, everyone has a right to have different views on the same thing. All three laws are beneficial for farmers. Politically motivated opposition can go against it," Shah added on being asked about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's stand on farm laws. On Saturday, Shah urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them before December 3. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hit out at the home minster. Watch the full video for more details.
Congress workers observed a symbolic fast in support of farmers' who are protesting against new farm laws in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on December 06. The state Congress' working president Hardik Patel was also present. Earlier, the Congress party has announced to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 06 urged Aam Aadmi Party's officials and workers to show their support to farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8. He said, "Aam Aadmi Party's convenor..