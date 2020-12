Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:09s - Published 7 minutes ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best songs that achieved success in 2020.

These songs have made 2020 slightly more bearable.

Top 10 Best Songs of 2020

These songs have made 2020 slightly more bearable.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best songs that achieved success in 2020.

Our countdown includes “Breathe Deeper”, “Rain on Me”, “Savage”, and more!