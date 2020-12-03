Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for
COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump.
Former
New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president.
—Donald J.
