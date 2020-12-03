Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president.

Mr. Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer has become infected with the coronavirus.

Mr Giuliani has been leading the Trump campaign's legal challenges to the 2020 election results.

