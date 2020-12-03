The moment Matt Hancock tears up over coronavirus vaccines

Global  
 

Footage shows the moment Matt Hancock broke down in tears while speaking about coronavirus vaccines on live TV.The health secretary had to wipe his eyes when talking about the first people who received the newly-approved Pfizer-BioNTech jab on Tuesday morning.He had just heard from the first man to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare, whose injections was reported on by media.Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV


