Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner



Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.

