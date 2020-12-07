Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week..
Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula..