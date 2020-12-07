Global  
 

Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.


Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner [Video]

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

UK PM to fly to Brussels for last-ditch Brexit talks

 Mr Johnson will meet Ursula von der Leyen for talks over dinner, as time runs out to reach a trade deal.
BBC News

Johnson to go to Brussels for Brexit talks

 Boris Johnson seeks a last minute breakthrough in stalled talks over a UK-EU trade agreement.
BBC News
Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks [Video]

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Brexit traffic fears prompt Maidstone school to teach online

 Maidstone Grammar School will teach pupils online on 4 and 5 January, headmaster Mark Tomkins says.
BBC News
Brexit Countdown: 22 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Michael Gove: It can't be a deal at any price [Video]

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast that the PrimeMinister wants to avoid tariffs on trade with the European Union, but not atany cost.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Pressure grows on Hungary and Poland over €1.8 trillion budget veto [Video]

It comes ahead of a crunch EU summit on Thursday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:06Published

UK PM Johnson and EU's Von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit trade deal differences persist

euronews - Published Also reported by •Sky News


Brexit: Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels as time runs out in trade talks

Mr Johnson will meet Ursula von der Leyen for talks over dinner, as time runs out to reach a trade...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph


High stakes as Johnson heads to dinner-time showdown in Brussels

Talks with von der Leyen offer UK prime minister chance to avoid costly no-deal Brexit
FT.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published
PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky' [Video]

Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published
UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock [Video]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published