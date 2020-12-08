Global  
 

People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccine

UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of“significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive thePfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes after two NHS staff members whoreceived the jab on Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction.

It is understoodboth are recovering.

The NHS in England said all trusts involved with thevaccination programme have been informed.


