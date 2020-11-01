With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators that vaccines alone would not majorly alter the pandemic's course.
A not-so-traditional Christmas light show has been switched on at BlairDrummond Safari Park. The Scottish attraction's World of Dinosaurs exhibit hasbeen illuminated for the festive season. The lights bring to life the 24 life-size animated dinosaurs, which are set in woodland behind giant Jurassic Park-style gates. The dinosaur walk-through was opened at the start of 2020 to markthe venue’s 50th anniversary. The safari park, near Stirling, will remain openuntil December 23 this year.
The countdown to Christmas has begun at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in England. Zookeepers have been busy preparing a special seasonal surprise for the zoo’s herd of Asian elephants, an indoor forest of Christmas trees! Excited zookeepers also hid some of the Ele’s favourite snacks under the trees. Team leader Stefan Groeneveld said, “we’re all in a festive, celebratory mood now that Whipsnade Zoo is open again. The elephants’ trees were very much there to be played with!"
Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the British royal family met at the monarch's Windsor Castle home on Tuesday to thank local volunteers and key workers and hear Christmas carols being played by a Salvation Army brass band.