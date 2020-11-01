With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown

Keepers At ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Create An Elephants’ Winter Wonderland



The countdown to Christmas has begun at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in England. Zookeepers have been busy preparing a special seasonal surprise for the zoo’s herd of Asian elephants, an indoor forest of Christmas trees! Excited zookeepers also hid some of the Ele’s favourite snacks under the trees. Team leader Stefan Groeneveld said, “we’re all in a festive, celebratory mood now that Whipsnade Zoo is open again. The elephants’ trees were very much there to be played with!"

