|
|
|
Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths
Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder called for the country to be "shut down" for the next few weeks.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
More pain for many pubs and restaurants, and good news for online specialists, supermarkets and 'work...
Proactive Investors - Published
|
Germany also reported a record 23,679 new infections. The country is currently under a partial...
Deutsche Welle - Published
|
Germany has added nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases and 598 new deaths over the past 24 hours....
Deutsche Welle - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
|