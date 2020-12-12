Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder called for the country to be "shut down" for the next few weeks.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Covid: Record deaths in Germany and Russia

 Germany is facing calls for a second lockdown before Christmas.
BBC News

Macron, Sisi and the human rights struggle in the Arab world

 When the leader of the coup government in Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, began his recent visit to France, a wave of human rights reports and appeals reached his..
WorldNews

US, Allies to Raise Human Rights in North Korea at UN Security Council

 Nearly half the 15-member U.N. Security Council plan to raise the issue of rights abuses in North Korea during a closed-door meeting on Friday -- a move likely..
WorldNews

Markus Söder Markus Söder German politician


Bavaria Bavaria State in Germany

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bavaria, Saxony regions inch towards stricter lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bavaria, Saxony regions inch towards stricter lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:38Published
Bavaria virus curbs: German region announces tougher coronavirus measures [Video]

Bavaria virus curbs: German region announces tougher coronavirus measures

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published
Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK may implement new lockdown in January despite vaccine rollout, says JP Morgan

More pain for many pubs and restaurants, and good news for online specialists, supermarkets and 'work...
Proactive Investors - Published

Coronavirus digest: Germany surpasses 20,000 COVID deaths

Germany also reported a record 23,679 new infections. The country is currently under a partial...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Coronavirus: Germany reports record cases at nearly 30,000

Germany has added nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases and 598 new deaths over the past 24 hours....
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

San Bernardino Adds 3,369 New COVID-19 Cases, Riverside Reports 1,897 [Video]

San Bernardino Adds 3,369 New COVID-19 Cases, Riverside Reports 1,897

Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while San Bernardino County reported new cases.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
MSDH reports 2,327 new coronavirus cases, 41 new deaths Friday [Video]

MSDH reports 2,327 new coronavirus cases, 41 new deaths Friday

Dec. 11, 2020

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Pennsylvania Health Department Reports 12,745 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Pennsylvania Health Department Reports 12,745 New Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,745 new cases of Coronavirus and 225 additional deaths Friday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published