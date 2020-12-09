President Trump Looks Past Supreme Court Loss To New Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Election Results

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will join an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to look past the justices’ rejection of a last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Trump And The GOP Go 0-38 In Post-Election Lawsuits
Wochit Entertainment
