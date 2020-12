BECAUSE OF SOME SOLAR GLARE.BRING YOUR SUNGLASSES.DOUG: THANK YOU.WE HAVE SOME BREAKING NEWS FROMTHE CAMBRIDGE COMPANY DEVELOPINGA VACCINE.ERIKA: MODERNA ANNOUNCED THEFIRST ADOLESCENTS HAVE BEENGIVEN DOSES AS PART OF THE NEWPHASE OF THEIR STUDY

The first adolescents have been given doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Moderna's study.

US-based drugmaker Moderna has said that it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses...