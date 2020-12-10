It’s a holly jolly drive thru Christmas in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 8 minutes ago

Folks in Harrison County are going the extra mile to spread Christmas cheer without risking exposure to COVID-19.

Consortium."- - folks in harrison county are- going the extra mile to - spread christmas cheer this - year..

Without risking- exposure to covid-19.

- go ahead and mark your calendar- for december 12th,- when everyone is invited to - celebrate the holiday season- with a drive thru community - christmas event in gulfport, at- the isiah frederick's community- center.

- the annual event will look a- little different due to covid.- harrison county district 4- - - - supervisor kent jones says ther- will be goodies and candy hande- out and appearances by- special guests.

- jones says he wants to keep the- christmas spirit alive for- children no matter whats going- on in the world.- - "it's just like with halloween.- kids- expect it.

They don't understan- the pandemic.

They understand - that it is- christmas time or halloween - time.

This is what i usually do- around this time of the - year.

It's up to us sometimes t- make those kind of things - happen.

It's a fantasy- for them so it's just up to us - lot of times to make it happen.- - - - we'll have some decoration up.- santa will be here.

The grinch- will be down the street - somewhere so we - have to make sure he doesn't ge- too close to us, but overall- we're looking to have a - good time with it."jaylon - jaylon- cont vo - covid protocols will be - followed.

The event starts at - noon and ends at 2