Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519
The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,026 as more than 71 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.
Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite..
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 424The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 63,506, as more than 69 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.
US Hits Highest 1-Day COVID-19 Death TollThe COVID Tracking Project reported 3,054 coronavirus-related deaths on December 9th.