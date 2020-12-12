Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,026 as more than 71 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. sees more than 3,300 coronavirus deaths in one day as hospitals struggle

The FDA's approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine came on the deadliest day in the U.S.' battle...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32 [Video]

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 424 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 424

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 63,506, as more than 69 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
US Hits Highest 1-Day COVID-19 Death Toll [Video]

US Hits Highest 1-Day COVID-19 Death Toll

The COVID Tracking Project reported 3,054 coronavirus-related deaths on December 9th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published