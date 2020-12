U.S. begins historic first shipments of COVID vaccine Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:40s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:40s - Published U.S. begins historic first shipments of COVID vaccine [NFA] The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the United States. Freddie Joyner has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend