Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.

Thepresidential electors gave Mr Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes toMr Trump’s 232, the same margin that Mr Trump bragged was a landslide when hewon the White House four years ago.