Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020.

With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election have hit a dead end.

The presidential electors gave Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Watch the video for more details.

#JoeBiden #DonaldTrump #USElection


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Why Donald Trump's latest electoral college ploy is doomed to fail

Why Donald Trump's latest electoral college ploy is doomed to fail Even as US President-elect Joe Biden's victory is affirmed by the Electoral College, Republican...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •NPR


US Presidential Electors Set to Confirm Joe Biden’s Victory 

The Electoral College vote is expected to show the Democrat defeated President Donald Trump by a...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Special Report: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after Electoral College affirms his victory

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country hours after the Electoral College certified his...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns [Video]

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes [Video]

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Idaho presidential electors met Monday to cast votes [Video]

Idaho presidential electors met Monday to cast votes

Idaho's presidential electors met today at 12 p.m. Governor Little and Secretary of State Lawrence Denney presided over the meeting at the State Capitol.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:26Published