Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020.

With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election have hit a dead end.

The presidential electors gave Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

