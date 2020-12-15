Global  
 

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes to push President-elect Joseph R.

Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.


Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US election

 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald
'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

The vote on Monday night marked the formal election loss for incumbent Donald Trump, who has continued to tout baseless fraud accusations.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

‘Faith in Our Institutions Held’

 Biden passes an electoral milestone as the Republicans’ dam cracks: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
US presidential transition: Biden hails democracy after electoral college victory [Video]

US presidential transition: Biden hails democracy after electoral college victory

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:31Published

Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president

 As Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump..
CBS News

Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiant

 President-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President..
CBS News

With Electoral College meeting, Trump and supporters still refuse to accept election results

 Members of the Electoral College meet today in all 50 states to officially declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. However, President Trump..
CBS News

Electoral College Vote Officially Affirms Biden’s Victory

The vote made official Joe Biden’s victory, despite President Trump’s attempt to subvert the...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •HNGNSBSUpworthyIndiaTimesVOA NewsNPR


Mitt Romney tears into Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College vote that will confirm Biden's election victory

"This is madness," Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said to NBC News of Republicans who are threatening to...
Business Insider - Published

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Washington PostSBSNPR



Biden Surpasses 270 Electoral College Votes, Formalizing His Victory [Video]

Biden Surpasses 270 Electoral College Votes, Formalizing His Victory

At 5:30 p.m. ET, California cast their 55 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, putting him over the 270 needed to win. Tom Wait reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:33Published
Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020. With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes [Video]

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published