Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19

Top US officials should get the COVID-19 vaccine right away, according to infectious disease experts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Biden and Harris should get vaccinated "for security reasons." Biden has previously stated that he will take the vaccine once Fauci gives the go-ahead.

Fauci also said Trump should be vaccinated, despite potentially developing antibodies.

He referred to Trump's receiving of the vaccine as a way to be "doubly sure", says Business Insider.


