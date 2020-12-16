There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU

Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal, but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the European Commission chief said on Wednesday.

Digital Services Act: Brussels vows to 'put order into chaos' of digital world with new tech laws The European Commission's landmark regulations, the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, aim to curb the hegemony of dominant multinationals and force them to be more transparent about how content is ranked, advertised and removed.

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement' European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not”.But she added there is a “path to an agreement now”, although it is “verynarrow”. “It is therefore our responsibility to continue trying,” she said.Mrs von der Leyen indicated that fishing rights remained a major obstacle to adeal but suggested some progress had been made on the so-called “level playingfield” issue, the measures aimed at preventing unfair competition between theUK and EU.

European companies ramp up Brexit preparations as end of transition period nears As Brexit talks continue, European companies are ramping up preparations for a possible no-deal outcome.

The cost of the pandemic on Europe's economy The EU has downgraded its growth forecast for the Eurozone in 2021. What does that mean and why? We'll look at the real-life consequences of the pandemic on the economy.

