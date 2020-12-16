There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not”.But she added there is a “path to an agreement now”, although it is “verynarrow”. “It is therefore our responsibility to continue trying,” she said.Mrs von der Leyen indicated that fishing rights remained a major obstacle to adeal but suggested some progress had been made on the so-called “level playingfield” issue, the measures aimed at preventing unfair competition between theUK and EU.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
The European Commission's landmark regulations, the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, aim to curb the hegemony of dominant multinationals and force them to be more transparent about how content is ranked, advertised and removed.