There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal, but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the European Commission chief said on Wednesday.

Francis Maguire reports.


