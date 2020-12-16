Global  
 

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK.

She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not”.But she added there is a “path to an agreement now”, although it is “verynarrow”.

“It is therefore our responsibility to continue trying,” she said.Mrs von der Leyen indicated that fishing rights remained a major obstacle to adeal but suggested some progress had been made on the so-called “level playingfield” issue, the measures aimed at preventing unfair competition between theUK and EU.


Brexit: 'Narrow path' in view for trade deal - EU chief

 The president of the EU Commission says the "next few days" will be decisive for trade negotiations.
BBC News
Man Utd's academy head says Brexit rules put Premier League clubs at 'disadvantage'

 Manchester United's head of academy Nick Cox says Premier League clubs will be disadvantaged by new Brexit rules on signing young players from overseas clubs.
BBC News

Facebook’s UK users will lose EU privacy protections next year

 Facebook is moving its UK users out from under the strict privacy protections of the European Union, according to a report from Reuters. Users of the social..
The Verge
