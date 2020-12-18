4-County Toys 12/17/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

4-County Electric Power Association looks to be the shining star on the tree for some this Christmas.

This is the 11th year the electric cooperative has teamed up with the u.s. marine corps reserve toys for tots program.

Utility members and employees went the extra mile by donating toys and giving to families in need.

Covid may have paused a lot of activities, but it surely didn't slow up the gift of giving.

"over 400 toys is what you'll see in our lobby.

I think it's a record year for us kudos to the members of 4- county electric power association and the employees have done a great job.

If you see all the toys here you'll be amazed.

A lot of kids are going to be happy this year."

"they said the collections were down this year, but you can look around and see we've been blessed because we've got a lot of toys in.

We do about 1,600 kids so every little toy helps and it always comes in handy."

Donations were picked up today and will be handed out in four county's service