US vice president Mike Pence receives coronavirus vaccination live on TV
US vice president Mike Pence has received his first coronavirus jab live on TValongside his wife Karen and surgeon general Jerome Adams. The trio werevaccinated on Friday morning in an office suite in the Eisenhower ExecutiveOffice Building from three medical technicians from Walter Reed NationalMilitary Medical Centre.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen received their COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Friday, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations after U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 3,000 for a third straight day.
