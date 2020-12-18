US vice president Mike Pence receives coronavirus vaccination live on TV PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:11s - Published US vice president Mike Pence receives coronavirus vaccination live on TV US vice president Mike Pence has received his first coronavirus jab live on TValongside his wife Karen and surgeon general Jerome Adams. The trio werevaccinated on Friday morning in an office suite in the Eisenhower ExecutiveOffice Building from three medical technicians from Walter Reed NationalMilitary Medical Centre. 0

