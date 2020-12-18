Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
US vice president Mike Pence receives coronavirus vaccination live on TV

US vice president Mike Pence has received his first coronavirus jab live on TValongside his wife Karen and surgeon general Jerome Adams. The trio werevaccinated on Friday morning in an office suite in the Eisenhower ExecutiveOffice Building from three medical technicians from Walter Reed NationalMilitary Medical Centre.


Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen received their COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Friday, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations after U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 3,000 for a third straight day.

Vice President Pence, second lady get COVID-19 vaccine on live TV

 White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Vice President Mike Pence getting vaccinated on live TV, what message it sends and the..
The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on December 16th.

Jerome Adams Jerome Adams American anesthesiologist and Surgeon General of the United States

US officials look to boost confidence in vaccine

 Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams looked to boost confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, stressing its safety..
U.S. Surgeon General: "Today is truly an historic day" as COVID vaccine arrives

 Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke at George Washington University Hospital in Washington as the first doses of..
Montana preps for vaccine as virus case count drops

 Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was joined by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams Thursday as they commended residents for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the state..
[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

US Vice-President Mike Pence has received his first coronavirus jab live on TV alongside his wife...
Jimmy Kimmel Doesn’t Think Mike Pence Should Get the Covid-19 Vaccine: All He Deserves is ‘a Bottle of Clorox and a Heat Lamp’

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence are set to receive shots of the coronavirus...
Six Months Ago Today, Pence Wrote Op-Ed Saying There’s No ‘Coronavirus Second Wave’ and That Media ‘Panic’ Was ‘Overblown’

Six Months Ago Today, Pence Wrote Op-Ed Saying There’s No ‘Coronavirus Second Wave’ and That Media ‘Panic’ Was ‘Overblown’ Vice President *Mike Pence* was named the head of the White House coronavirus task force in February,...
Vice President Mike Pence received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Washington Friday (12/18). The White House said it was done on camera in an effort to help build public confidence in the vaccine.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received the coronavirus vaccine publicly to encourage public confidence in the vaccine. Pence said that he was..

Vice President Mike Pence received the COVID-19 vaccine on December 18.

